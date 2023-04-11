Infinidat has announced that CRN has named it in its annual Storage 100 list in the software-defined storage category. The Storage 100 recognises industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative, channel-friendly solutions and services.

Infinidat was selected for the 2023 Storage 100 list because of its powerful commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation through cyber resilient, software-defined storage enterprise solutions, while building strategic relationships with IT solution providers in the channel. Infinidat supports its channel partners with one of the most robust partner programs in the industry, earning a five-star rating from CRN last month for the second year in a row.

“Infinidat has set a new standard for enterprise storage, delivering an outstanding portfolio of award-winning storage solutions for enterprises and service providers seeking the best in primary storage, modern data protection, disaster recovery, business continuity, and cyber storage resilience,” says Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “We’re very honoured to be named on the 2023 CRN Storage 100 list. It affirms our continued momentum working with our channel partners to shape the future of enterprise storage.”

Supporting growth, Infinidat recently rolled out a series of new initiatives, extensions, and updates to its channel partner program worldwide. Among the most popular additions is the introduction of its major new sales enablement and training program – the Infuziast Certified Partner Program. Channel partners, ranging from sales consultants to technical personnel, will be able to earn certification and rewards through this new program. Infinidat is also establishing partner advisory boards for the channel this year.

Go-to resource for IT solution providers

The Storage 100 list is a valuable resource for solution providers looking for vendors, including Infinidat, that can support them in a complex storage market with portfolios in areas such as data protection, management and resilience, software-defined storage, and storage components. This year’s list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for on-premises or cloud deployments. Infinidat is a leader in cyber resilient storage for hybrid cloud implementations. Infinidat is the winner of more than 30 storage industry awards and recognitions since January 2022.

“CRN’s 2023 Storage 100 list recognises the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing modern solutions to customers and solution providers that are built for the future,” says Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honoured to recognise their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2023.”