EXA Infrastructure, a digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe to North America, has announced a further step in enhancing its infrastructure presence in North America with a new route connecting Ashburn and Atlanta.

Atlanta is emerging as a key data centre hub, and is the fastest-growing data centre market in the US according to the CBRE North America Data Centre Trends H2 2023 Report. Data centre projects under active construction in Atlanta increased by 211% between H1 2023 and H2 2023, with notable major campus developments on the drawing board, as outlined in this report.

The new route will follow the base of the Appalachians and will introduce a new highly resilient and diverse offering from all the existing options on this route. EXA will deploy the new DWDM Flex Ciena system for optimal latency and optionality up to 400G.

This network expansion in North America is aligned with EXA Infrastructure’s investment strategy to expand its vast network and provide more on-net route combinations for connectivity to new data centre markets and across the Atlantic. Customers will be able to single source ‘on-net’ circuits end-to-end from Atlanta to London, thereby achieving better operational efficiency and control.

“This is a major step for EXA Infrastructure, as we continue to deliver on our wider strategy to connect high-growth data centre markets across North America,” comments Steve Roberts, SVP Strategic Investments and Product Management at EXA Infrastructure. “Atlanta is a key market for many of our customers, including those in the AI-focused industries, and this new route will serve their connectivity needs to Europe and beyond”.

EXA is continuing to expand its presence in North America, including recent announcements of its expanded trans-Atlantic cable routes.

