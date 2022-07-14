Nineteen Group, organisers of International Cyber Expo, are thrilled to announce the members of this year’s event Advisory Council. Chaired by former CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Professor Ciaran Martin, CB, the Advisory Council combines 30 of cyber security’s most well-respected industry figures from government, private and academic sectors. The council is united by their shared passion and commitment to combating the issues of tomorrow’s interconnected world. They will also shape the event’s agenda, drawing on their expertise and insights from within the field of cyber security.

Taking place on the 27th – 28th September 2022 at Olympia London, the expo endeavours to be an event for the community, by the community. Every effort has been made to form a diverse and esteemed panel of experts from all disciplines to provide an array of perspectives, from insurance, legal and vocational considerations to law enforcement and academia. Moreover, the council has been intentionally created with an even split of gender representatives, while Nicola Whiting MBE has been engaged to offer a voice to the neurodiverse community.

Members of International Cyber Expo’s Advisory Council 2022 are as follows:

● Alison Wakefield, Professor of Criminology and Security Studies, University of West London

● Alonso Jose da Silva II, Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence, KPMG UK

● Berta Pappenheim, Managing Director, CyberFish

● Chris Greany, Director of Security, Pay.UK

● Chris White, Head of Cyber and Innovation, The South East Cyber Resilience Centre (SECRC)

● Professor Ciaran Martin CB, Oxford University and Former Chief Executive Officer, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

● David Mudd, Global Head for Digital Trust Assurance, BSI Group

● Dr. David Scholefield, Chief Information Security Officer, Flexys Solutions

● Don Randall, Senior Advisor, Don Randall Associates

● Dr. Emma Philpott MBE, CEO, IASME

● Flavia Kenyon, Barrister, The 36 Group

● Gareth Wharton, Cyber CEO, Hiscox

● Graham Ingram, CISO, University of Oxford

● Jessica Figueras, Vice Chair, UK Cyber Security Council

● John Davies, Co-founder and Chair of Cyber Wales, Board Director and Skills Growth Lead for UKC3, and CEO at Pervade Software

● Lisa Forte, Partner, Red Goat Consulting

● Professor Lisa Short, Director and Co-founder, P&L Digital Edge Limited

● Lisa Ventura, Founder, Cyber Security Unity

● Mahbubul Islam, CISO, HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS)

● Matt Horne, Deputy Director, Investigations, National Crime Agency

● Matthew Evans, Director, Markets, TechUK

● Michelle Ohren, Head of Cyber and Innovation, The West Midlands Cyber Resilience Centre (WMCRC)

● Nicola Whiting MBE, Chief Strategy Officer, Titania Group

● Paul Chichester, Director of Operations, National Cyber Security Centre

● Professor Richard Benham, Global Expert in Data Management, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

● Simon Newman, Head of Cyber and Business Services, Police Digital Security Centre, Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PDSC/PCPI)

● Tracy Buckingham, Deputy Director Security and Cyber Security Exports, Department for International Trade

● Vicki Gavin, Head of Information Security and Compliance, and Former Chair, Kaplan International and The Women’s Security Society

● Professor Vladlena Benson, Professor of Cybersecurity Management, Director of Cyber Security Innovation Centre, Aston University

● Zak Doffman, CEO, Digital Barriers

“The current threat landscape means it is more important than ever for the cyber security community to come together and support each other. Continued collaboration across all sectors, whether public or private, and our peers will help us overcome the issues we face as we become more dependent on technology,” comments Ciaran Martin CB, Professor at Oxford University and Chair of International Cyber Expo’s Advisory Council. “I’m honoured to be the Chair of the Cyber Advisory Council and look forward to supporting, adding value, and sharing knowledge to help shape the future of this essential cyber event.”

“International Cyber Expo’s mission is to create an inclusive event that brings together the cyber security community to learn and explore the issues, challenges and topics that are specifically relevant to them. We strive to make sure our agenda is compiled from listening to that community and that is why we have a high-level team of advisors from various backgrounds and disciplines in the field,” says Bob Rose, Advisory Council Lead and Government Liaison for International Cyber Expo. “We’re thrilled to have these remarkable individuals on board and look forward to producing a quality show for visitors and exhibitors alike.”

Register for FREE tickets here.