DataBank has announced that it has completed the expansion of ATL3, one of the company’s three Atlanta area data centre locations.

The expansion began in late 2021 and added more than 22,000 square feet of data centre space, bringing the total capacity to more than 44,000 square feet of white space and total raised floor space to 72,000 square feet. The construction project also increases the site’s total power from 1.5MW to 6MW.

“We’ve been looking forward to completing this expansion project to further support our customers’ infrastructure needs and growth,” says Tony Qorri, DataBank’s Vice President of Construction. “Bringing this additional capacity to Atlanta aligns well with DataBank’s growth in the region’s data centre market and underscores its position as one of the prime emerging internet hubs in the South East United States.”

Atlanta’s data centre leasing activity is the third highest in North America. According to Lisa Calhoun, a partner with the Atlanta based investment firm, Valor Ventures, growth is on an upwards trajectory marked by $1 billion of venture capital investments over the last year alone, representing an influx in demand for cloud storage. This investment is driven by thriving industries like healthcare IT, fintech, logistics, and manufacturing – sectors heavily dependent on strong communications infrastructure.

Located in the Historic West End district, DataBank’s ATL3 colocation facility is a carrier-neutral interconnection hub with access to 10-plus on-site carriers and many internet, fibre, interconnect, and cross-connect options. The facility features security measures including dual-factor biometric authentication, 24-hour dedicated security guards, perimeter fence, mantraps, and CCTV.