Stellium Data Centres is holding the virtual event on Wednesday, 13 April to highlight to oil and gas businesses how data centres can support data demands at drill sites and onshore. The event will be streamed online from the firm’s state-of-the-art tier 3 data centre in Newcastle, which also hosts the Newcastle Internet Exchange (NCL-IX).

The event is being held in partnership with global infrastructure and connectivity provider, BSO and the London Internet Exchange (LINX), one of Europe’s largest internet exchange points.

Attendees to the afternoon event, which is titled ‘Utilising future networks and sustainable colocation to drive digital transformation for the energy sector’, will hear first-hand the innovations being created by Stellium, BSO and LINX. Industry leaders will also deliver presentations exploring the goals and challenges facing the energy sector in relation to managing data between international teams, smart working, innovation and meeting green expectations.

An increase in the number of internet connected devices and sensors being used in the oilfield has led to a surge in the volume of data being generated. In turn, this is driving demand for high-performance data storage and processing. Data centres and ultra-low latency networks, like that offered by BSO, can enable the real-time processing of such data to generate insights that can be shared globally and ultimately improve operational efficiencies.

Stellium Data Centers, BSO and LINX are working in partnership to provide a digital solution that can securely and efficiently manage, store, and transfer large volumes of data for customers. In addition, access is also facilitated to the UK’s newest submarine data cables from Aquacomms and Altibox / NO-UK, connecting NCL-IX to North America and Nordic countries respectively with the lowest latency available.

Greig Scott, Stellium, says, “Having worked within the data centre and telecommunications industry and being based in Aberdeen for over 15 years, I have seen the challenges faced by energy services companies in co-locating, connecting and sharing data across hard-to-reach global destinations. The requirement for the immediate availability of key data operationally, data transfer locally and internationally, and big data analysis presents significant challenges for the energy sector. The resources, tools, and services of the Stellium, LINX and BSO partnership address these concerns.

“At Stellium, we offer the availability of high-quality, on net sustainable data centre capability and networking. Stellium’s proximity to the UK energy sector and the rich connectivity options available there enable this.

“In this event we will endeavour to explain a new joined up approach for the sector where attendees will have an opportunity to engage directly with industry peers facing the same issues and see first-hand the new innovations being created during this time of digital and green transformation.”