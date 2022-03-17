Leading figures from across Scotland’s data science and AI community joined The Data Lab at the country’s biggest data and AI recruitment event, Data Talent 2022, in Glasgow on the 15th March.

More than 250 students and graduates got the chance to connect and discuss career options with representatives from more than 20 of Scotland’s leading employers that are currently actively recruiting for roles in AI and data science, including large public and private organisations such as Public Health Scotland, NatWest, Accenture, and ScotRail, as well as other data and AI specialists.

Delegates also had the chance to participate in employer-led workshops to find out more about what a career in data entails delivered by Royal London, NHS National Services Scotland, PHS, ForthPoint, MBN Solutions, and The Data Lab, as well as having access to an on-site photographer to create new headshots for LinkedIn, aimed at helping to increase their employability.

Delegates also heard from a distinguished line-up of keynote speakers, who shared compelling thoughts about the future of the industry and the need to share data and best practice to help Scotland achieve its ambitions.

Speaking during his closing address to delegates, Tim Campbell MBE, winner of 2005’s The Apprentice, shared an inspirational talk applauding Scotland’s ambitious data and AI strategy and encouraging students and graduates to embrace the opportunity the skills and data revolution is offering to the next generation of talent entering the workplace. Other speakers included Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science of Scotland Jamie Hepburn, who discussed the challenges and opportunities presented by the AI and data revolution; and Manira Ahmad, Chief Officer of Public Health Scotland, who discussed how data sharing is crucial to helping improve health inequality across Scotland, using real-life examples to bring it to life.

Tim Campbell MBE, says: “The world of data is a hugely exciting part of our economy – and one that is only growing and getting bigger every year. What Scotland is doing in terms of AI and data is inspirational and all the graduates and students in this room should feel incredibly valued and fortunate as there is such a need for these types of skills in the UK right now. There are a lot of events that inspire hope, but it’s rare to see one like Data Talent joining hope and opportunity at the same time.”

Brian Hills, Interim CEO, The Data Lab, comments: “This year’s Data Talent was a fantastic showcase of the breadth and depth of Scotland’s data and AI community. Combining stellar speakers – from both the public and private sectors – with workshops and the chance to get up close to potential employers to find out more what a career in data science and AI looks like, is a win win for both employers and potential employees.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in running the event for helping to make it a special return to Glasgow after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. As Scotland’s largest talent and recruitment event in data and AI, it is incredibility reassuring to see such a rich pipeline of talent coming through and helping Scotland to cement its place as a world leader in these innovative industries.”