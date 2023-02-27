Digital Transformation Week North America returns to the Santa Clara Convention Centre in California on 17-18 May 2023. The next edition will explore the critical technologies and approaches needed to improve customer engagement and drive your organisation’s digital culture.

Digital Transformation Week North America is not another talking shop for digital transformation, but a senior level forum for enterprise-level decision-makers seeking to explore and evaluate new technologies and strategic approaches to drive innovation in their business.

Official networking party at Levi’s Stadium

Alongside the packed conference agenda, innovative tradeshow and exhibition, Digital Transformation Week will host an exclusive networking party following the first day of the conference. The event will be hosted at the Levi’s 501 Club at the Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Paid ticket holders will have the chance to enjoy an evening of networking and create contacts with some of the industry’s biggest names from 6pm to 10pm, following day one of the conference.

“The networking party will allow you to share your experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided.”

This opportunity is open for Gold Pass Holders, Ultimate Pass Holders, speakers, press, sponsors, and exhibitors.

What else to expect?

Over the course of two days at Digital Transformation Week you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations from digital transformation experts from leading brands such as Netflix, Lionsgate – Motion Picture Group, Sephora, United Airlines, Uber and many more!

Gold tickets will offer an opportunity to listen to knowledge-packed presentations and panel discussions featuring key players sharing their expertise and insights surrounding digital transformation. The event agenda promises to discuss such hot topics as: digital workforces and the future of work, robotic process automation, quantum computing, using AI to understand behaviours, risk and security, Hybrid Cloud, Digital Twin, and Headless Tech Strategies, and much more!

Ultimate ticket holders will have a chance to join additional sessions at co-located expos, including: edge computing, IoT tech, blockchain, cyber security and cloud, and AI and big data.

Also visit the free-to-attend exhibition and tradeshow to connect with some of the world’s biggest tech companies including IBM, MicroFocus, Couchbase, Emnify, and more, all of which are implementing the latest technology innovations within their sectors.

Tickets

Early bird tickets are now available at a discounted rate of 40% off, but hurry as the prices will increase on 20 March. Be sure to secure your spot at this event as it’s not one to miss.

Don’t miss out, secure your Free ticket, Gold Pass or Ultimate Pass here.