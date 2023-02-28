GF Piping Systems will display complete corrosion and maintenance-free piping solutions, as well as pre-fabrication support to help data centres simultaneously reduce costs and increase efficiency, from 8-9 March at Data Centre World, held at ExCeL London.

Data centre demand is increasing globally, however, their power consumption cannot increase proportionally. Global warming and power availability are already dominating the decision making of the industry today, and there is a need to design and operate facilities that are more futureproof. At Data Centre World London 2023, Swiss flow solutions provider GF Piping Systems will display products that help data centres become more cost-effective, reliable and sustainable.

The company will focus on COOL-FIT, a completely pre-insulated plastic piping system that optimises a wide range of refrigeration applications, including data centres. The system features a three-in-one design consisting of a PE100 carrier pipe, a highly efficient and vapour-tight insulating foam, and a high-density polyethylene outer jacket. The carrier pipe is corrosion and maintenance-free, while smooth inner surfaces prevent deposits. Furthermore, the combination of the highly efficient foam and the low thermal conductivity of polyethylene leads to a 30% higher energy efficiency than metal alternatives.

Additionally, GF Piping Systems will present its prefabrication capabilities at Data Centre World London. The company has more than 14 prefabrication facilities around the world that allow customers to plan piping systems according to their specific needs while simultaneously reducing the time and effort required for the installation. To visualise the customisability of these complete solutions, visitors of the booth will be able to experience a prefabrication skid as well as virtual 3D installations.

Visitors will also be able to experience ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) live at the booth. NDT transmits ultrasonic waves through materials to detect any flaws within and is a proven method for evaluating butt and electro fusion welded high density polyethylene and polypropylene. By conducting NDT analyses directly at the prefabrication stage, the welding quality for demanding application such as data centres is ensured.

Mark Stuart, Data Centre Director Europe at GF Piping Systems, emphasises, “Our lives are becoming ever more digital, and this is only sustainable if we optimise data centres to run efficiently in every way. We believe that we can make a positive impact with our complete solutions and look forward to discussing the future of data centre cooling with visitors in London, as well as future editions of Data Centre World in Frankfurt, Paris, and Singapore.”