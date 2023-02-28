Castrol has joined the RISE partner program for the data centre unit ICE (Infrastructure and Cloud Research and Test Environment). The collaboration is aimed at enhancing immersion cooling, which involves cooling of servers through immersion in dielectric liquid.

“Immersion cooling is a rapidly developing field, driven by the global need to optimise efficiency and energy use in the world’s most powerful data centres. Through this collaboration, Castrol and RISE will combine their unique expertise to create increased performance”, says Rebecca Yates, BP’s Technology Vice President Advanced Lubricants Products.

The collaboration with Castrol aims to improve understanding of the benefits in terms of water and energy efficiency that come with the introduction of coolants for immersion technology. Immersion cooling is one of several solutions for cooling servers in data centres that will need to be developed. Liquid cooling will be required now that the heat generation density (heat per cm2) of processors goes up.

“We want to excel in data centre technology by working closely with the industry. A partner program helps with dialogue and direct bilateral cooperation. In this way, we can continue to develop our thought leadership together with our partners”, says Tor Björn Minde, Director, ICE Data Centre, at RISE.