ESR Group, APAC’s leading real asset manager powered by the new economy, today announced plans to develop its fourth data centre site in Japan – a 60MW project in Ariake, Koto-Ku, Central Tokyo.

This comes in addition to developing three other data centre sites in Japan: the 130MW Cosmosquare data centre campus in Osaka; the 100MW Keihanna data centre campus in Kyoto; and the 30MW Higashi Kurume data centre in Tokyo.

Construction of the new Ariake data centre will commence in Q2 2026 and is expected to be ready for service in Q4 2028.

Stuart Gibson, ESR Group Co-Founder and Co-CEO, says, “Data centres are a key growth engine for ESR, and our Ariake development expands our portfolio across Japan and APAC. Our platform has a significant 1.5-gigawatt (GW) data centre pipeline in key cities including Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Mumbai, and Singapore. Japan is one of the largest and fastest growing data centre markets in the world and our Ariake project will be transformational in terms of the amount of capacity it will bring to Central Tokyo.”

The Group’s data centre investment fund, ESR Data Centre Fund 1, has $1.35 billion (£1.07bn) of equity commitments for digital infrastructure investment.

Diarmid Massey, CEO of ESR Data Centres, adds, “Time-critical applications and future workloads in urban areas have created a need for data centres in areas such as Ariake, which are closer to urban population centres and existing data centre clusters. In Tokyo and Osaka, there is increased demand for modern, energy efficient data centres to replace aging digital infrastructure. ESR continues to partner with operators and hyperscalers to grow our data centre portfolio across APAC.”

ESR’s Ariake site will provide significant and much needed capacity in one of the world’s largest data centre markets, providing hyperscale, cloud, and large enterprise clients with the scalability and connectivity to meet future growth demands for high-speed services. Higher rack densities, and industry-leading energy efficiency and building standards will support evolving workloads such as artificial intelligence and machine learning while achieving sustainability targets.

