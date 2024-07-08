Espria, a provider of digital workspace solutions, will host its next Optimise IT 2024 panel discussion, discussing how IT solutions with integrated AI technologies are best suited to support businesses and operation teams this year and beyond.

Throughout this year, Espria has hosted discussions on various topics, covering themes such as business peace of mind and business readiness. These discussions have featured key spokespeople from some of their leading IT solutions partners.

This next discussion will take place on 18 July and will feature insights from Sophos, Gamma and Xerox. Recently appointed Chief Technology and Revenue Officer, Greg Hawthorn, will be joining from Espria, and the discussion will be chaired by Richard Merrin, CEO at Spreckley Partners.

Greg comments, “With the launch of Copilot AI tools from Microsoft, businesses need guidance for onboarding and integrating new technologies into their existing operations. I am excited to be helping lead the conversation with some of our top industry partners to provide businesses and IT providers alike with a comprehensive overview of AI challenges shared across all industries.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with our partners in providing much-needed perspective and insights about the future of IT solutions as they pertain to the new era of AI. As Microsoft Cloud Solutions and Copilot tools form a large part of the AI discussion, I look forward to bringing my previous experience to the conversation as part of my new role at Espria.”

Enabling the capability of teams with AI and generative AI tools has been a big part of the cloud industry conversation – a sentiment shared by frequent Optimise panellist Lauren Williams, UCaaS and CCaaS specialist at Gamma. Lauren says, “Giving your teams a voice is a key part of business telephony, and only more accessible and important with the proliferation of AI tools. Businesses need a clear road map when it comes to what they want to achieve with their platform of choice, and so these discussions of what tools can best amplify your teams’ voice and what can support operational efficiency are all the more important.”

“Upgrading extremely outdated infrastructure has always been a priority, but cost-effectiveness is a key factor for choosing tools that will aid your teams in the best and cheapest way. That’s where experts come in – and more reason for conversations like Optimise to help unify and build from one another for integrated customer support.”

