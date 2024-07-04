Espria, a leading independent managed service provider, has appointed Greg Hawthorn as its new Chief Technology Revenue Officer.

Greg brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, backed by over 25 years of experience in delivering technology transformation and infrastructure projects across diverse sectors.

With experience in the competitive sales and solutions architecture landscape, Greg will assume a central role in expanding the Espria customer base and solidifying the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Greg’s previous experience predominantly lies in defining cloud strategy and leading architecture practices to support sales teams. His new role at Espria will see him nurture existing customers, while attracting and onboarding prospective customers also.

Greg comments, “I am delighted to be joining a great team at Espria as we move into the latter half of 2024. Stepping into this role, I am eager to demonstrate my skills and continue the drive as they commercially scale. I am hugely impressed with the breadth of the technical capability and offerings from Espria and will endeavour to build upon their growing dominance in providing IT and communications solutions.”

Clinton Groome, CEO at Espria, states, “Greg has a profound insight into the digital transformation market and we are fully committed to his mission to develop valuable customer insights, solve business challenges and create value. He has demonstrated exceptional success throughout his career, exceeding sales targets and ensuring consistent revenue growth.

“Adding to that, Greg’s expertise in Microsoft Cloud Solutions and managed services forms a unique combination of customer knowledge and business insight, positioning him perfectly to guide Espria through our ongoing growth. From development of revenue to sales and scaling, Greg will be playing an instrumental role in maximising value and revenue for Espria.

“Greg possesses a solid foundation in professional and managed services leadership, and we firmly believe that he will play a central role at Espria, driving our revenue and extending our presence in the digital transformation sector.”

For more from Espria, click here.