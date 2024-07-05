Aruba, an Italian provider of cloud, data centre, hosting, e-mail, domain registration and PEC (certified email) services, has announced that it has achieved ANSI/TIA-942-C Rating 4 Constructed Facility certification for Data Centre A of the Hyper Cloud Data Centre campus located within the Tecnopolo Tiburtino area in Rome.

The certification issued by EPI, one of the world’s leading providers of data centre training and TIA-942 audit/certification, ensures (as a result of rigorous inspections) not only full compliance with the standard in terms of design and planning, but also total correspondence and conformity of what is actually built.

The ANSI/TIA-942 standard assesses the resilience of a data centre, such as its ability to ensure the continuity of services provided. In detail, the Telecommunication Industry Association (TIA) develops its standards in accordance with the procedures of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), which require them to be revised every five years. The ANSI/TIA-942-C standard, released in May 2024, presents an essential update to ensure that the implementation of new applications and technologies in data centres results in improved performance, service delivery and resilience in various aspects through more stringent risk analysis.

Among the main new features of ANSI/TIA-942-C, it highlights that environmental sustainability and combating climate change are given greater attention with new considerations, including risk and context analysis, thus ensuring that the standard is brought in line with the most modern and stringent regulations.

To date, all the data centres at the Ponte San Pietro (BG) campus, to which this first building at the Rome campus is added, comply with ANSI/TIA-942 Rating 4. This result was achieved thanks to a series of design and construction arrangements involving multiple aspects of data centre design and construction: site selection, architectural aspects, physical security, fire protection systems, electrical system, mechanical system and data networks.

This also helps to ensure compliance with the requirements for the provision of services to the Public Administration as recently recognised by ACN (the National Cybersecurity Authority) with the assignment of the QI3 level to Aruba infrastructures, hence ensuring high levels of security.

Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba, comments, “Obtaining the highest levels of certification for our infrastructure is a cornerstone of our data centre and colocation services development strategy. Over the years, our internal teams have built important know-how that has enabled us to design and build data centres that have easily reached, and sometimes exceeded, the highest standards that various regulations over time have offered us.

“It is in this way that Aruba is committed to providing services capable of guaranteeing the highest performance and business continuity to public and private customers who need to ensure the functioning of their IT infrastructures, applications, services or more generally of their online business”.

For more from Aruba, click here.