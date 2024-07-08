John Booth, a data centre expert from BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, has given his reaction to the new Chancellor’s speech regarding data centres and lifting the ban on onshore wind.

John comments, “We welcome the announcement by the Chancellor (Rachel Reeves) on a review of planning permission for digital infrastructure, including data centres. But we should not lose sight of the UK’s net zero ambitions and climate goals. We would advise a strategic approach using a spatial strategy to locate data centres outside the South East (i.e. around London), where the tech giants are based. Allowing data centres to be built on the green belt will not be sufficient; significant investment in the grid and distribution networks will also be required.

“Whilst placing data centres near cities makes sense given the amount of time it takes for data to travel from one place to another, the government should also prioritise looking further afield to areas with more space, cooler temperatures, and abundant power resources.

“Planning permission should include enhanced energy efficiency and sustainability requirements, including the use of recovered heat and replicating existing EU legislation regarding reporting energy and environmental data.

“Lifting the ban on onshore wind is a positive move. However, location is important to easily connect the energy generated to the infrastructure – the national grid. This must be a central consideration.

“In addition, the sector faces a skills shortage in construction and operations, and additional investment in training and skills will be required.”

The new Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, assumed her position on 5 July 2024.