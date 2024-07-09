DE-CIX, a leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, and Chief Telecom, a leading data centre and IX operator in East Asia, have signed a Letter of Intent to enter into a strategic partnership.

As of June 2024, Chief Telecom customers can benefit from the neutral and global DE-CIX ecosystem that offers peering, cloud, and other interconnection services. The agreement enables Chief Telecom to bring its customers to Singapore to connect to the DE-CIX ASEAN distributed interconnection platform and engage in remote peering with DE-CIX Frankfurt, the largest Internet Exchange in Europe and one of the largest in the world.

Chief Telecom’s customers will benefit from DE-CIX’s enterprise services, including DE-CIX’s Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS) for dedicated and secure connectivity to the Microsoft 365 cloud, cloud connectivity to the major cloud service providers, or cloud to cloud connectivity via DE-CIX Cloud Router for connectivity between clouds.

Wherever networks interconnect, this reduces latency times and increases performance of content and digital applications. Chief Telecom’s customers will be able to capitalise on this to support their close economic ties to Singapore, as well as South and Southeast Asia. “This new partnership opens a doorway to the ASEAN region that will allow Chief Telecom’s networks to directly interconnect with networks in Southeast Asia,” says Mareike Jacobshagen, Head of Global Business Partner Program at DE-CIX. “Together with partners like Chief Telecom, we are driving digitalisation in many regions around the globe and shaping the infrastructure that today’s digital economies and societies need to grow and prosper.”

Joseph Wu, Chairman of Chief Telecom, expressed that the establishment of the strategic partnership between DE-CIX and Chief is of great significance. DE-CIX not only connects thousands of data centres in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Asia, and Africa, but also operates more than 50 Internet and Cloud Exchanges worldwide. It is one of the top commercial internet exchange operators globally. In the future, Chief Telecom and DE-CIX will leverage their combined strength to promote more comprehensive solutions in Europe and Asia. The customers and peering members of both parties, therefore, will benefit from higher-quality internet services.

The distributed DE-CIX ASEAN interconnection platform interconnects markets in Southeast Asia and promotes direct data pathways, lower latency, and access to clouds across the region. The DE-CIX ASEAN ecosystem now covers seven key metro markets: Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang, Brunei, and Manila. Customers at any of the exchanges are able to exchange Internet traffic with networks at any of the other IXs in the region, offering a seamless connection, top quality interconnection services for wholesale and enterprise requirements, and the most cost-effective way to peer across Southeast Asia.

