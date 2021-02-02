Epsilon has been selected by Lifeway Singapore (LWS), an information technology service provider, to provide colocation, remote peering and data centre interconnection services to power its global 5G Cyber Range solution. LWS benefits from on-demand connectivity delivered by Epsilon that can be scaled-up to meet enterprise and regulator 5G testing scenarios.

LWS’s Cyber Range 5G infrastructure provides customers with a secure and flexible testing environment where they can ensure the viability, performance and security of their 5G solutions. Epsilon’s private network infrastructure and interconnection services will underpin the Cyber Range environment that enables LWS’s customers to secure their smart cities, self-driving cars, smart factories and other Industry 4.0 solutions under production and operational scenarios. Worldwide 5G network infrastructure market revenue was forecasted to almost double in 2020 to reach $8.1 billion, according to Gartner.

“5G deployments are accelerating around the world and that requires robust testing environments to ensure security, viability and optimal performance. We’re excited to support LWS’s 5G Cyber Range solution by offering scalable, agile and global connectivity. With Infiny and our on-demand connectivity solutions, we are enabling LWS to scale-up testing environments and better serve its customers’ requirements across the globe,” says Warren Aw, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Epsilon. “It’s great to be supporting LWS in its plans to roll out the 5G Cyber Range solution and realise the future of Industry 4.0.”

LWS has 5G Cyber Range infrastructure deployed at Epsilon’s colocation data centre facilities in Singapore, London and New York. Epsilon’s secure and interconnected colocation provides LWS with the foundation it needs to deploy, host, connect and manage its network, services and applications. On top of this, LWS uses Epsilon’s Data Centre Interconnection and Remote Peering services to keep peering traffic closer to LWS’s customers through a carrier-grade MEF-certified backbone network for lower latencies and optimal user experience.

“In 2021, 5G deployments are going to grow with more organisations developing 5G applications and services. The challenge is to ensure that these solutions and critical data that are traversing through the 5G network are secured under production environments. With the support of Epsilon, we’re offering 5G infrastructure that spans the globe and our customers such as enterprises, telcos and regulators should be able to validate the resilience and security of IoT or private data. We can spin up a testing environment wherever it is needed and help to bring the next 5G innovation securely to market,” comments Freddi Huang, Chief Executive Officer at Lifeway Singapore. “Whether that’s a new application, protocol or technology, 5G is something that will change how we live and work. It’s a tremendous opportunity and that requires agile infrastructure and robust cyber testing.”

Epsilon’s services are offered through Infiny, a Network as a Service (NaaS) self-service platform that allows users to access on-demand connectivity to the world’s leading data centres, clouds and internet exchanges. With Infiny, LWS has immediate access to Epsilon’s global ecosystem of 260+ world-leading communications and technology hubs across 41 cities.