Riello UPS upgrades its NextEnergy (NXE) series with a new 600 kVA model. The NXE 600 is designed to protect larger data centres including hyperscale or colocation facilities and is capable of powering parallel installations up to a massive 4.8 MVA.

It joins the series’ already popular 250-300-400-500 kVA versions and shares the same advanced transformer-free technologies that enable it to deliver unity power (kW = kVA) and TÜV-certified operational efficiency up to 97% in online UPS mode.

With front to top ventilation and full front access for maintenance eliminating the need for rear clearance, the NextEnergy range offers operators fantastic installation flexibility (i.e. against the wall, side-to-side, back-to-back). It also works with or without a neutral connection, reducing distribution costs for data centres not requiring a neutral line.

Like the rest of the range, the new NXE 600 incorporates a host of energy saving features that reduce operators’ power consumption and running costs.

These include an innovative Active Eco operating mode that offers enhanced efficiency of 98.5% by powering the load using the bypass line, which filters harmonics on the mains whilst avoiding the need for any power factor correction.

It also incorporates an Efficiency Control System that optimises power consumption in parallel installations at low loads by automatically putting some UPSs into standby and sharing the workload amongst the rest, ensuring they run at the highest possible efficiency.

Leo Craig, Managing Director of Riello UPS, comments: “With the addition of the NXE 600, the NextEnergy range caters for data centres of all sizes, from smaller server rooms right the way through to hyperscale facilities.

“You can parallel up to eight of the new UPS systems together, meaning you can protect large-scale mission-critical applications up to 4.8 MVA of power. And its Hot System Expansion capability enables you to easily add UPS when it’s time to scale up without having to transfer to bypass, ensuring your critical load is protected at all times.”

The NextEnergy series is compatible with lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors as alternative energy storage options, while it also provides three peak shaving options: static (pre-programmed at commissioning stage); remote controlled (by the user/operator); and dynamic (adjusts in real-time according to site conditions).

Featuring a large 7in colour LCD touchscreen display panel for advanced communications, the NXE range easily integrates with all DCIM and remote monitoring software.