To keep up with recent exponential growth in the market Aggreko has expanded its established European data centre team with the appointment of four industry experts.

As challenges facing the data centre market have exacerbated since the COVID-19 outbreak, operators have been left facing global supply chain issues and penalties if delivery of facilities is delayed. During this critical time for the industry, Aggreko has strengthened its team through the appointments of Ben Vincent, Richard Pimper PhD, Wayne Carolan and Dheeraj Lachman. Together, they will help support data centre projects across Continental Europe & Ireland, where Aggreko provides its vital services and equipment.

Joining Aggreko’s established team as Global Key Account Manager, Ben Vincent will support businesses across all regions to overcome ever-growing challenges facing the entire market. Recently highlighted by Aggreko in a report which followed a survey of 700 data centre consultants across Europe, Ben will support data centres through every stage of their lifecycle with temperature control, load banking solutions, and the provision of reliable temporary power during renewable energy transitions.

Supporting its key countries, such as DACH & Eastern Europe, Richard Pimper PhD is the latest Business Development Manager joining the Data Centre team in the Continental Europe region. With first-hand understanding of data centres from his 15-year career working for some of the biggest providers, Richard will be instrumental in aiding development in the European sector, particularly with the transition to renewable energy.

As the market in Ireland continues to boom, Wayne Carolan will lead proceedings in the Irish data centre region as Sector Development Manager. Growth in data centre funding and implementation has also seen increased concerns around energy capacity in the region. Wayne’s appointment comes at a crucial time to deliver vital temporary power to ensure new and existing facilities avoid downtime.

Supporting countries in the established BENELUX and Mediterranean regions, Dheeraj Lachman is also being brought onboard as a Business Development Manager. As European temperatures rise, these regions may require agile supplementary cooling solutions to mitigate heatwaves and Dheeraj will bring his 20 years expertise in the market to ensure best practice is implemented at these crucial times of extreme weather.

Billy Durie, Global Sector head for Data Centres at Aggreko, says: “In such a fast-developing industry, it is imperative that we can offer a high level of expertise to our customers across the world wherever their data centre is located. By growing our team, we can provide our global and regional clients with industry professionals to guide their temporary equipment needs.

“With such a breadth of expertise and experience across the entire team, we are confident that our global support of the sector will be able to satisfy the ever-changing needs of the data centre market. When resilience and uptime are more crucial than ever, the growing team will aid in the mitigation of issues before they incur enormous costs and damage reputations.”