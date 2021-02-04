Tech Data has announced that it has signed a pan-European agreement to offer solutions from Komprise as a service. Komprise Intelligent Data Management solutions enable users to handle large volumes of unstructured data and easily analyse, mobilise, and access the right file and object data across clouds and hybrid IT environments.

The agreement between Tech Data and Komprise comes at a time when enterprise IT teams are already straining to do more with less, and the complexity of the data under management is exploding as they now have to work across multiple clouds and storage vendors. Komprise Intelligent Data Management is elastically supporting enterprise IT organisations to migrate large workloads or move data across storage classes and tiers and optimise costs, all through policy-based automation.

The Komprise platform offers integration opportunities with many of Tech Data’s existing storage and cloud vendors and delivers extensive insight, mobility and transparency across customers’ data estates. For customers, understanding their data, and being agile around where they store it, is a key component in enabling digital transformation, hybrid cloud and data lifecycle initiatives.

“Our partnership with Komprise will enable more partners and enterprise IT organisations to take control of the massive unstructured data growth challenge they are dealing with, while dramatically reducing their enterprise storage, backup, and cloud costs,” said Craig Smith, vice president, Analytics & IoT, Europe at Tech Data. “Komprise is one of the leading providers of analytics-driven data management. Their solutions will help our partners to create solid infrastructures to manage and unlock the true potential of their customers’ data.”

“We are delighted that Tech Data partners can now leverage our technology to analyse, move and manage file and object data at any scale,” said Clare Loveridge, vice president, EMEA Sales at Komprise. “As the pace of digital transformation and cloud adoption accelerates, it’s never been more important to be able to intelligently manage unstructured data anywhere without compromise.”