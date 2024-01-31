Epsilon Telecommunications has appointed Damon (Young Seok) Lee as its Group Chief Executive Officer. Damon joins Epsilon with over 27 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors, most recently serving as Vice President in KT’s Enterprise Business. He will lead Epsilon’s senior executive team with a focus on optimising the company’s business strategy and global growth.

Damon will be responsible for elevating Epsilon’s financial and operational performance with a data-driven strategy. He will continue to work closely with KT’s senior leadership team to enhance the collaboration between both companies and achieve mutual goals for global growth. He will also spearhead the development of new initiatives to empower more of Epsilon’s customers to enter the Korean market, and KT’s customers to connect to the rest of the world via Epsilon.

“Damon has a wealth of experience in developing core business strategies for growth, and his strong leadership skills have consistently generated impressive results,” says Sang Ki Lee, Chairman at Epsilon Telecommunications. “We are confident in Lee’s extensive capabilities to head the next era of Epsilon, and look forward to seeing its success grow to new heights.”

Damon succeeds former CEO, Michel Robert, who has resigned following four very successful years at Epsilon to take a career break after 35 years in employment.

“It is a very exciting time to be joining Epsilon, a business with such a strong global presence and huge growth prospects in the connectivity market,” says Damon Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon Telecommunications. “Epsilon is already seeing good results with a strong portfolio of data, colocation and voice solutions. My objective is to further expand upon this success and enhance profitability. I’m looking forward to fostering a positive and collaborative work environment to achieve companywide goals and enable our partners and customers to flourish.”

Before joining Epsilon, Damon held various strategic positions at KT, where he led network consulting, research, and business development initiatives to accelerate digital transformation for customers. Prior to KT, he worked at Honeywell, developing automation systems. He holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma State University.