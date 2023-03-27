CyrusOne and Aruba have successfully audited an operational data centre as compliant with the terms of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact (CNDCP). The pact sets stringent targets for environmental performance and sustainability goals in five key areas – covering energy efficiency, use of green power, water use, recycling and reuse of waste heat. Collectively meeting these targets will ensure data centres are climate neutral by 2030.

CNDCP has developed a detailed auditing framework to test compliance with the pact’s sustainability goals. This framework was shared with the European Commission at the end of 2022 and it is now available for any independent auditing firms to use with their customers. These first audits, conducted by Bureau Veritas, demonstrate the effectiveness of the framework, and of the pact, as an enforceable commitment to climate action.

All data centre operators that are signatories to the pact are required to audit their compliance to its goals using data from the 1 January to 31 December, following the first anniversary of their signing. The auditing process ensures that pact signatories provide independent verification of compliance with their commitment to make data centres climate neutral by 2030.

Data centre operators that can demonstrate verifiable environmental credentials may find it easier to access significant low-cost green funding for their developments as part of schemes, including the recent European Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. Audited compliance with the pact’s climate neutral targets could be a significant factor in enabling access to such green funding.

The pact’s auditing framework can also be used to assist data centre operators as they seek to demonstrate alignment with a wider range of existing and planned regulations including the Energy Efficiency Directive and the EU Taxonomy Regulation 2020/852 for owners and operators of the data centre facilities.

Matt Pullen, EVP and MD Europe, CyrusOne and Chairman of the CNDCP Board, says, “We are delighted that CyrusOne has been able to use the audit framework to demonstrate that we are on-track to meet the targets established under the pact and the directives of EU Taxonomy. Not only is this critical to manage our own progress, but it establishes a clear benchmark of real action for our sector and beyond.”

Fabrizio Garrone, Enterprise Solution Director, Aruba, comments, “Climate neutrality is an essential and non-negotiable objective. Auditing ourselves against the pact requirements proves that we have the processes and measures in place to make it happen by 2030.”