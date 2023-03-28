atNorth has announced that its long standing customer, BNP Paribas, continues to move portions of its workloads to the Nordic region. This will enable BNP Paribas to continue to support its increasing need for high performance, data-intensive IT workloads.

The migration of another portion of its IT workload to the atNorth site in Sweden is a continuation of BNP Paribas’ program to refresh and expand its HPC server farm – a vital hub for applications used to calculate the positions and associated risks in the financial markets – to atNorth’s Nordics data centres. The original move to Iceland in 2018 resulted in an increase of nearly 30% in total capacity, reduced energy consumption by more than 50%, and decreased CO 2 output by 85%.

“atNorth has been instrumental in helping BNP Paribas ensure our IT operations are as sustainable and carbon neutral as possible, which is an initiative close to the core of our business at the moment,” states Alexis Carrion, CIB Global Head of Data Centres, BNP Paribas. “We have seen great results from migrating IT workloads to atNorth’s data centre site in Iceland five years ago. As we look to increase our grid computing capacity, the atNorth site is the obvious solution in meeting both demand as well as our guiding principles for sustainability and efficiency. atNorth meets all our criteria and importantly are an operational partner that we know and trust to help us to advance our best practices to reduce the digital footprint of our IT infrastructure and operations.”

atNorth’s data centre in Sweden is built for heat recovery, and is considered one of the country’s most energy efficient data centres. The data centre is designed to operate with the lowest carbon footprint possible. The site can capture the heat from up to 85% of the electricity used within the centre, which is passed on to the central district heating system to provide heat and hot water for the surrounding community. This use of large-scale heat reuse exemplifies a new generation of data centre design and contributes to the circular economy.