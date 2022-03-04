CityFibre has signed a strategic multi-year, multi-million-pound deal with STL. The partnership will see STL supply CityFibre with high fibre count Celesta Intelligently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) Cables with Stellar bend-insensitive fibre and ribbon optimised joint enclosures.

CityFibre is currently engaged in a £4bn investment programme to rollout dense Full Fibre infrastructure to up to 8m homes by 2025. Its rollout continues to accelerate with deployments underway across more than 60 major metro areas, spanning 285 cities, towns and villages. STL’s sustainably produced and high-capacity IBR ribbon cable solution will deliver significantly faster installations as CityFibre’s build programme continues to scale.

James Thomas, Director of Supply Chain at CityFibre, comments: “In such a competitive market for high class partners, we are delighted to have formed this partnership with STL. Working together we will secure the technology and supplies CityFibre needs to achieve its ambitious targets. STL’s IBR cabling technology and other supplies will play a key role in accelerating our build in more locations this year and beyond.”

Paul Atkinson, CEO at Optical Networking Business, STL says: “Our integrated optical connectivity solution with optical fibre, cable and interconnect products, will help CityFibre achieve accelerated network rollout with high scalability and agility, while keeping the overall costs low. We are confident that a combination of optical technologies and interconnect can change the game for FTTx at an industry level with superfast deployment, provisioning and enhanced network performance.”