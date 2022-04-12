Work to bring full fibre connectivity within reach of almost every home and business in Luton gets underway as CityFibre breaks ground on a new infrastructure rollout that will future-proof the digital needs of the town for generations to come.

The rollout forms part of CityFibre’s £45m digital infrastructure investment in Luton and Dunstable. Construction has begun in Luton, with works starting in the Stopsley area, and is being delivered by Instalcom on behalf of CityFibre. The team will use a range of construction methods while working in close partnership with Luton Council and the local community to deliver a fast rollout while managing potential disruption. The rollout is expected to move into Dunstable early next year.

As the network is completed in each neighbourhood, CityFibre will designate the homes ‘ready for service’, which means residents can choose to connect to full fibre-enabled broadband services when they go live in their area.

In Luton, services will be available from an increasing range of broadband providers. Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with launch partner Vodafone to supply full fibre infrastructure for customers on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans as well as TalkTalk and Zen, with other partners expected to join the network soon.

Speaking of the project, Jean Gowin, CityFibre’s Area Manager for Luton and Dunstable, says: “I’m excited and proud to see work getting underway in Luton today. This is the start of an exciting new chapter for the town as it gets ready to embrace and thrive in the digital age. We appreciate this is a huge build project and there will be some short-term disruption. However, once the network is built, our full fibre will serve the community’s connectivity needs for decades to come.”.

Paul Alderton, Communications Director, at Instalcom says: “Instalcom are delighted to be undertaking the network build in Luton for CityFibre. Our civils teams, fibre installation teams and fibre termination and testing engineers will be working collaboratively with the CityFibre build team to ensure that the works are undertaken with minimal disruption. The Instalcom Management team have worked tirelessly during the mobilisation period to ensure that the program of works was produced and agreed in conjunction with Luton Borough Council. We are looking forward to a successful fibre build.”