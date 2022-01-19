CENTIEL UK has welcomed Tim Ng as sales engineer for hardware to the company’s expanding team.

Louis McGarry sales and marketing director, CENTIEL UK confirms: “Tim has a huge amount of experience specifying, installing, and commissioning a wide range of UPS systems. This knowledge will benefit both our existing and new clients, enabling Tim to provide trusted advice as an Engineer in the optimal design and delivery of critical power applications for a variety of facilities.

“Tim has specified and delivered critical power equipment for offshore installations for oil, gas, and nuclear industries. He has also worked with National Defence contracts for Ministry of Defence (MOD) and Defence Infrastructure Organisations (DIO) in locations around the world. These types of installations adhere to strict compliance, tight system tolerances, and high levels of security. Tim’s familiarity with these projects will offer added value for those clients in the oil, gas and nuclear industries but also any organisation looking to protect critical loads with the highest levels of safety in mind.”

Tim Ng, sales engineer, CENTIEL explains: “Working for other vendors you see lots of different kit and as an engineer. However, sometimes you are too late into the project to influence the optimal design of a power protection solution. I’m now excited to join CENTIEL because the products are on another level in terms of the quality of design and components. Moving over to the sales side, means I can now ensure that clients have the highest quality UPS solution to match their needs, supported by the technical advice from an engineer.”

Tim Ng joins CENTIEL from Dale Power Solutions where he spent several years in the servicing department completing turnkey projects, he also led a team of service engineers. He also worked at Paul Anton Ltd as a UPS field service engineer, responsible for UPS service, maintenance, and repair and has an HND in Electronic Engineering.

CENTIEL is a Swiss-based technology company designing, manufacturing, and delivering industry-leading power protection solutions for critical facilities. Its three-phase true modular UPS, CumulusPower known for its 99.9999999% (nine, nines) availability has now been installed in datacenters and comms rooms in over 60 countries across five continents. More than 50 MW of critical power loads are now protected with CumulusPower in locations across the world including: the UK, Singapore, Australia, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, and the Channel Islands.