Cato is now a founding member of the Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord (ICA). The ICA has brought together over 70 companies including Cato, AWS, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, T5 Data Centers and dozens of other global companies, to accelerate the digital infrastructure industry’s journey to carbon neutrality.

“This incredibly important initiative is uniting the builders of the digital age on carbon reduction, including two of Cato’s important partners, Schneider Electric and T5” says Teri Klug, VP of Business Development at Cato. “The most sustainable data centre is one that is never built. Cato’s M9 software unlocks stranded power capacity in data centres increasing utilisation and efficiency slowing the need to build more.”

At Cato, we believe that digital infrastructure is the foundation for an equitable and inclusive world, where every person on the planet participates in the digital economy. But our digital future won’t be better unless it’s also sustainable. The iMasons’ Industry Sustainability Vision, ‘Every Click Improves the Future’, is a powerful motivator for us. We aspire to create a future where digital infrastructure is able to run itself maximising utilisation and efficiency. Cato M9 software makes that autonomy possible by delivering two major sustainability benefits. First, maximising usage of existing data centre power capacity and reducing the need to build more. Secondly, new data centres are built to be highly optimised from day-one decreasing capital investments and associated embodied carbon.

“Cato software allows us to sell more capacity by delivering cloud-like flexibility on-prem to our tenants,” says Craig McKesson, Chief Customer Officer at T5. “By enabling elastic power through Cato’s M9 software, we help our customers align their workloads to different SLAs, just like cloud. The result is higher utilisation, lower costs and lower carbon.”

T5 is deploying Cato software across three US markets to enable their customers to safely maximise the use of their power infrastructure and lower their costs. This slows the deployment of additional resources, lowering the carbon emitted for every click across the T5 portfolio.

“Cato’s M9 software is enabled by Schneider Electric intelligent hardware,” says Joe Reele, Vice President of Solutions Architects at Schneider Electric. “Data centre ecosystems thrive when you achieve a harmonious balance between hardware and software to maximise efficiency, resiliency and sustainability. At Schneider Electric, we remain committed to driving data centre sustainability through purposeful innovation and industry collaboration.”

Cato, Schneider Electric and T5 are partnering to unlock stranded power capacity in data centres across the globe doing their part to deliver on the iMasons Climate Accord to reduce carbon in materials, products and power.