Stream Data Centres is proud to announce the latest industry veteran to join its leadership team with Stuart Lawrence as Vice President of Product Engineering. Collaborating with Mike Licitra (VP of Solutions Architecture), Michael Lahoud (COO and Partner) and Chris Bair (SVP of Sales and Leasing), Lawrence will be aiding the sales and service delivery teams by helping to ensure Stream’s offerings are capable of supporting both the current and future technical needs of Stream’s clients.

With 20+ years of mission-critical mechanical systems experience, Lawrence will ensure that Stream’s data centre customers can meet their demanding availability and sustainability targets. In his role, he will collaborate closely with customers and industry experts to ensure Stream Data Centres’ facilities remain competitive in today’s rapidly evolving environment. “Stuart will be working alongside Stream’s highly experienced engineering and construction teams, to continue to innovate and deliver energy and capital efficient data centres that exceed our customers’ ESG targets and ROI goals — while delivering at the scale and velocity they require,” according to Stream’s Co-Managing Partner Paul Moser.

“I’m very excited to join the Stream team, especially as we continue to rapidly grow and innovate. The strength and experience of Stream’s sales, engineering, construction and operations teams is second to none. To be a part of that was a big draw,” comments Lawrence. “There is an open and inclusive culture, where everyone is heard and can participate. Stream’s openness means the team is encouraged to challenge the status quo, which is very exciting. The data centre industry evolves quickly, and we have come a long way, but there are so many parts that can still be improved. I’m looking forward to aligning with the luminaries here at Stream to solve those challenges and deliver game-changing experiences and solutions to customers.”

“Born in South Africa and raised in the UK, Lawrence brings a rich background of varied perspectives and experiences to Stream. He has lived and worked all over the world and with individuals from all walks of life, resulting in a global mindset that benefits from differing views that challenge long-set ideas and beliefs,” comments Michael Lahoud, COO and Partner at Stream. “In an industry where problem-solving can really benefit from a level of creativity that is combined with deep technical knowledge, Stuart is a real asset to Stream. We’re proud to welcome Stuart to our team, and we know he will fit right in with our philosophy of collaboration to great effect.”