atNorth has announced that its Sweden data centre is on the shortlist for the ‘Physical Technology of the Year – Heating and Cooling’ category at the 2023 Energy Awards.

atNorth’s SWE01 data centre launched in 2022 and is specifically designed for high-density workloads, such as advanced calculations for AI, simulations, and risk analysis. It is one of the world’s first +10MW data centres with a primary cooling system designed for heat recovery. This enables 85% of the electricity used in the DC to be captured and passed on as heat to the district heating system. This residual heat can heat up to 20,000 homes.

The entry showcased the company’s strategic alliance with CoolIT. Its bespoke cooling system further enhanced the existing infrastructure cooling process for its high-density servers, significantly improving overall data centre efficiency.



atNorth now operates six Nordic data centres, following the launch of its third site in Iceland, ICE03, and with a seventh site due to open in Finland in 2024. The business is committed to building best in class data centres to meet the continued demand for energy efficient, data-intensive computing.

“We are delighted that our innovative data centre design has been shortlisted by the Energy Award judges,” says Steve Donovan, Chief Development Officer, atNorth. “As the environmental and economic advantages of our services continue to gain traction in the industry, we are thrilled to be recognised for the quality of our offering.”



The Energy Awards aim to celebrate the energy industry’s innovations and achievements in best practice, business excellence and industry collaboration.