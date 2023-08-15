atNorth has announced the appointment of Erling Gudmundsson as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The hire supports the company’s commitment to building a world class leadership team to guide its extensive growth plans, in response to the increasing demand for cost-efficient and sustainable digital infrastructure. atNorth’s Founder and original COO, Benedikt Gröndal, remains at the business and the company continues to benefit from his expertise in a new capacity.

“Erling Gudmundsson is an infrastructure veteran,” says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. “The combination of his technical expertise alongside his commercial acumen makes him ideally suited to supporting our ongoing growth strategy. Erling’s passion for customer service and professional standards align to our core values and we are delighted to gain the expertise of this award-winning and inspirational leader as we continue to scale.”

With over 25 years’ experience of building and operating fibre networks, Erling has lived and worked in several European countries. His most recent position was as the CEO of Reykjavik Fiber Network. He led the business’s extensive expansion resulting in 80% fibre penetration in Iceland. Prior to this, he co-founded Industria, and also spent two years at Iceland’s largest media company, 365.

Winner of both the Red Herring 100 Europe Awards and the Broadband World Forum’s Annual People’s Choice Award, Erling is a versatile and high achieving, multi-award-winning leader, with a track record of doubling EBITDA, delivering market leading expertise and a forte for delivering exceptional shareholder value.



“I am thrilled to join atNorth to support its continued expansion,” says Erling. “The substantial increase in the use of AI has led to a surge in demand for sustainable high performance infrastructure. This coupled with atNorth’s perfect Nordic locations, best in class technology and strong team backed by strong owners makes for an exciting future ahead. I’m delighted to be part of the journey.”

