Amito has secured a significant minority investment deal including follow-on funding from Harwood Private Equity to support rapid growth. The data centre owner and operator, known for its award-winning Tier 3 facility in Reading, is looking to build on its continuing success with ambitious plans for expansion. Harwood is supporting these plans through an initial investment deal and through further committed capital.

Amito CEO, Ed Butler comments: “We are delighted to announce the investment partnership with Harwood. We believe we have secured a partner who shares our vision for the business, has extensive experience in our industry, and is committed to supporting our goals with their expertise. We are proud of Amito’s success so far and are keen to realise the next phase of our growth strategy alongside Harwood.”

Jeremy Brade, Partner at Harwood Private Equity, adds: “Amito has proven itself to be an exceptional regional data centre delivering consistently distinguished service to its growing customer base. We have been impressed with the Amito management team, its achievements to date and its powerful commitment to accelerate growth and expand. We look forward to working alongside the team to achieve these goals.”