Amazon has announced plans to create more than 2,000 corporate and tech jobs in Austin, Texas, over the next few years, further expanding the company’s Austin Tech Hub. These new roles will support teams growing in Operations Technology, Amazon Retail, Amazon Business, and Amazon Web Services, and include positions such as senior data engineers, senior technical program managers, user experience designers, and financial analysts.

“Our continued investment in Austin is a testament to the amazing talent and amenities that this city has to offer,” says Doug Gray, site lead for Amazon’s Austin Tech Hub. “With more than 3,000 jobs already created and more than 1,000 corporate and technology roles currently available, we’re looking forward to continue offering exciting career opportunities to local residents.”

To accommodate its growth in Austin, Amazon has signed on to lease 330,000 square feet of space at a new building developed by Cousins Properties at The Domain in Austin. The new office space is expected to open for employees in early 2024. Amazon currently has more than 3,000 tech and corporate employees working at its Austin Tech Hub. This latest investment will join Amazon’s three existing locations in Austin at The Domain, which provides access to local retail, restaurants, entertainment, and more.

As part of its recruitment and hiring efforts, Amazon is constantly innovating and creating new programs to provide candidates of all backgrounds and levels of experience the opportunity to join the company. Two of the latest programs include:

Amazon Returnship, an initiative to help professionals get back to work after they lost or left their jobs—including people displaced by the impacts of COVID-19. Through this 16-week paid initiative, Amazon is offering the program to people who have been without a job or underemployed for at least a year. The initiative provides them a new opportunity to rejoin the workforce by restarting their careers at Amazon. Candidates go through a customized and abbreviated interview process that takes into account their career trajectory. Once they start in their new role, they receive dedicated support and personalized coaching. During the program, returners work on a specific project and, after four months, have the possibility to move into full-time positions at Amazon.

Best Fit, a new program that allows software engineers to apply once and be considered for thousands of jobs across hundreds of teams within the company—including some roles they may not have even thought of.

This investment at Amazon’s Austin Tech Hub is part of a multi-city expansion across the country and company. The company plans to create 3,000 jobs across Austin, Chicago, and Phoenix in the next few years. In the last 18 months, Amazon also announced expansions of its offices in Houston (150 new jobs) and Dallas (600 new jobs).