Acronis has announced the opening of a new office in Herzliya, Israel with plans to invest around $80 million into the country during the next five years. This new office will focus on conducting cybersecurity research and development, enabling Acronis partners with local sales, marketing, technical, and educational support, as well as, recruiting and activating new cloud partners. The office also expands the company’s global network of Acronis Cyber Protection Operations Centres (CPOCs).



The announcement comes just weeks after a $250 million funding round that raised the company’s valuation to more than $2.5 billion. Some of that new funding will be directed to the Herzliya office to recruit staff and support regional partners. Acronis plans to recruit more than 100 highly skilled engineers, scientists, and cybersecurity professionals for the new location. Another focus of investing will be on growing the number of cloud aggregators, distributors, and service providers in the region, where the company has had a presence since 2008.



The new office is the latest in a series of announcements regarding Acronis’ expansion in the region. Acronis acquired the Israeli cybersecurity firm CyberLynx Security at the end of last year and opened a new data centre in Israel in April.

“Acronis’ strategic move into Israel reflects the fact this region will play a major role in our future success and we have tremendous trust in the talent of the Israeli high-tech industry,” says Serguei Beloussov, CEO and founder of Acronis. “This new Israeli centre will be at the forefront of cyber protection research and development, becoming one of the key sites in our international network of research centres, alongside our Swiss, Singaporean, Bulgarian, and North American locations.”



The Israeli office will be led by General Manager Gili Moller, who has more than 15 years of experience in R&D and product management in Israel-based technology companies.



“Acronis is committed to setting the standard for modern cyber protection, which merges cybersecurity and data protection into one solution,” says Moller. “Our team in Israel will now be at the heart of that revolution, as we provide partners and customers with a single solution that covers all five stages of their protection – prevention, detection, response, recovery, and forensics.”



To support Acronis’ aggressive hiring goals, Acronis will collaborate with the business community and top Israeli universities to establish workforce pipeline initiatives, R&D collaborations, and training and mentoring guidance to help existing employees with their professional development.



A list of positions to be filled at the new office in Israel is available here.