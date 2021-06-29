Acronis has announced the Official Cyber Protection Partnership which will be supported by global cloud distributor, Pax8.



Acronis will deliver innovative cyber protection solutions to ensure that Saracens’ data, applications, and systems are secure, authentic, and easily accessible, thus minimising the risk of downtime or disruptions to the team’s daily operations. Acronis’ technology and solutions are designed around a principle known as the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection, providing Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS) for all workloads.



Acronis Cyber Protect, an innovative solution that natively integrates cybersecurity with data protection, will provide the team with increased automation and productivity, including cloud enhancements, backup reports, and antivirus and antimalware protection. The team is one-step ahead of their competitors with Acronis products, decreasing cyber risk and simplifying deployment, configuration, and management tasks.



“We are excited to join Acronis in the partnership with Saracens,” says Phylip Morgan, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8 UK. “Our technology marketplace will make it easy for Saracens to manage their IT solutions that help protect against ransomware and cyberattacks, and therefore offer a world-class experience.”



Acronis will also work with the Saracens teams to deliver player career tracking using Machine Intelligence (MI), the next generation advancement inartificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).



“We are proud to welcome Saracens to our #CyberFit Sports family. Saracens’ dedication to data protection and cybersecurity aligns with our goals to provide the best-in-class cyber protection to high-performing teams around the world. Together with Pax8, as Acronis Delivery Partner, we are committed to delivering the most innovative technology and support, helping Saracens realise its #CyberFit potential,” comments Ronan McCurtin, Acronis VP Europe, Turkey and Israel.



The partnership will officially commence at the start of the 2021/22 campaign for three years until at least the end of 2023/24, however their logo featured on the Saracens kit during the second leg of the Greene King IPA Championship Play-Off Final against Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday 20th June, which confirmed their promotion back to the Gallagher Premiership.



Acronis, who are involved with a number of the leading sports brands across the most competitive professional organisations around the world, will feature prominently on the sleeve of the Saracens Men’s and Women’s kits, with their logo on the brand new jerseys for the 21/22 season.



Lucy Wray, Saracens CEO is delighted to welcome Acronis and Pax8 to the Saracens family: “We’re thrilled to have announced another new partner and signed a partnership with Acronis for the next three years. Technical innovation and research & development are both very important to us. We are excited that they will not only help us protect our data moving forward but, also, in working with their staff and affiliates, aid us as we move into new and unchartered waters. We both share similar values to constantly drive standards in our respective areas and search for new opportunities, so we see this is a perfect match.”



Acronis #CyberFit Sports partnership portfolio consists of more than 50 teams across most major global sports leagues in motorsport, football, basketball, sailing, and handball. The programme is open to service providers who can deliver Acronis solutions on behalf of Acronis and enjoy exclusive business development opportunities and sports marketing benefits.