Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, has introduced Acronis XDR, the newest addition to the company’s security solution portfolio.

Designed to be easy to deploy, manage, and maintain, Acronis XDR expands on the current endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering and delivers complete natively integrated, highly efficient cybersecurity with data protection, endpoint management, and automated recovery specifically built for managed service providers (MSPs).

Cyberattacks have become increasingly sophisticated due to cybercriminals deploying AI and attack surfaces expanding, allowing businesses to be more vulnerable to data breaches and malware. To protect their customers, MSPs who offer security services commonly only have a choice of complex tools with insufficient, incomplete protection that are expensive and time-consuming to deploy and maintain. As a direct response to these challenges, Acronis XDR seeks to provide complete protection without high costs and added complexity.

“Acronis makes a compelling entrance into XDR,” notes Chris Kissel, Research Vice-President at IDC. “Acronis has provided an endpoint protection platform for the better part of a year. The company has extended its XDR stack mapping alerts to Mitre Attack and offer cloud correlation detections. Importantly, its platform supports multitenancy, and the dashboard provides intuitive visualisations.”

Key features and benefits of Acronis XDR include:

• Native integration across cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management. The product is designed to protect vulnerable attack surfaces, enabling business continuity.

• High efficiency, with the ability to easily launch, manage, scale, and deliver security services. It also includes AI-based incident analysis and single-click response for swift investigation and response.

• Built for MSPs, including a single agent and console for all services, and a customisable platform to integrate additional tools into a unified technology stack.

“It is imperative that MSPs provide reliable cybersecurity to customers with diverse IT environments and constrained budgets,” says Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “Acronis XDR enables MSPs to offer top-notch security without the complexity and significant overhead of traditional non-integrated tools. This is achieved in several ways, including AI-assisted capabilities within the Acronis solution that helps MSPs provide the utmost cybersecurity – even if an MSP only has limited cybersecurity expertise.”

Earlier this year, the company released Acronis MDR powered by Novacoast, a simple, effective, and advanced endpoint security service built for MSPs with native integration of data protection to deliver business resilience. Acronis MDR is a service offering used with the Acronis EDR solution focused on endpoint protection platform (EPP) to provide passive endpoint protection. The addition of Acronis MDR amplifies MSP’s security capabilities without the need for large security resources or added investments.

The introduction of Acronis MDR and XDR follows a string of security-related offerings and solutions from Acronis, building on the company’s EDR offering released in May 2023. Acronis security solutions leverage AI-based innovations and native integrations, which lower complexity and provide complete security in the easiest and most efficient way. With a comprehensive security portfolio from Acronis, MSPs can now offer complete cybersecurity to their customers and scale operations to grow their business.

