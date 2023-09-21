Amazon Web Services has announced that Abdul Latif Jameel has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to power its digital transformation and drive innovation across its core sectors — mobility, energy, health, and financial services. In addition to its agreement with AWS, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) will provide clean energy capacity to power Amazon’s operations.

Abdul Latif Jameel is building a companywide analytics, machine learning, and generative AI program, powered by AWS, to rapidly develop and introduce new applications across a wide range of industries. The company will use AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and AWS Lake Formation to ingest, catalogue and secure financial data, making it available to all of its business units to help drive customer enhancements and process improvements.

It will also use Amazon Bedrock, a service that makes foundational models available via an API, to develop generative AI applications that will help car manufacturers offer digital showroom experiences for customers and enhance in-car experiences, while reducing development costs.

As part of its focus on environmental responsibility, Abdul Latif Jameel is making progress on its decarbonisation goals by migrating its on-premises IT workloads to AWS, further reducing its carbon footprint.

In a second agreement with Amazon, FRV, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, will provide renewable energy from five solar projects in Spain to power Amazon’s operations. With one plant already operational and the remaining four projects due for completion in 2024, the solar farms are expected to generate more than 1.5TWh of clean energy each year, which is enough to power the equivalent of more than 400,000 European homes.