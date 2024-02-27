Wipro, a technology services and consulting company, has announced a joint private wireless solution with Nokia, to help enterprises scale their digital transformation.

This joint solution will provide enterprises with a more secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure. The solution will bring greater reliability, mobility, connectivity speed, real-time access to business insights, and the ability to process high volumes of data with low latency. Through a dedicated wireless network, enterprises will be able to create an integrated private environment they can control to better manage their performance and mitigate security risks.

The greater speed, reliability, and security this technology brings will enable enterprises to improve operational efficiencies with advanced AI-driven automation. This joint solution will initially be made available to customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sport entertainment industries.

Nokia will provide the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solutions inclusive of hardware and software. Wipro, with its 5G Def-i with Industry DOT and OTNxt platforms, will offer strategic guidance and industry insights for effective integration into the enterprise environment.

Wipro will also develop the architecture and design to best address clients’ business challenges, as well as implement and manage the end-to-end network to ensure business goals are met.

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, says, “In today’s digital world, data processing, accessibility and security are imperative. Traditional infrastructures are being stretched and performance is impacting business value and, in some cases, human lives through emerging areas such as remote-controlled robotic surgery. We are proud to partner with Nokia to address this pressing business need and to create a way for enterprises to leverage wireless private networks to digitise at speed and access real-time insights to realise their ambitions. By combining Nokia’s network expertise with Wipro’s strategic business, technology, and connectivity capabilities we are enabling the promise of technology to drive impactful change and value.”