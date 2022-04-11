Virgin Media O2 has launched an integrated brand campaign to drive awareness for its joint proposition, Volt. Running throughout the UK for five weeks across multiple touchpoints, the campaign demonstrates how Virgin Media and O2 are ‘Better, connected’ by giving customers more and supercharging the nation’s connectivity.

‘Volt,’ the first joint customer value proposition from Virgin Media O2 launched in October 2021 following Virgin Media and O2’s £31bn merger and offers customers faster broadband speeds and double mobile data, as well as exclusive extras all at no extra cost.

‘Volt’ appeared across multiple formats, premiering during the final of Ant and Dec’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway,’. The Volt proposition was also featured during a special in-show moment between the duo. This is a brand first ITV partnership, led by MG OMD, that will see Volt transform and supercharge the sets of iconic ITV shows. The edit will debut across UK cinemas via a ‘Gold spot’ execution on the opening day of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The hero symbol of the creative is the Volt energy bolt, which represents the power of the Virgin Media O2 connectivity. Viewers are taken on a journey through multiple scenes which sees customers doing the things they love, powered by broadband and data. Volt visits the worlds of gamers, streamers, music-lovers and many more, as their worlds are spectacularly supercharged by unparalleled connectivity. The film is driven along by Iggy Pop’s ‘Lust for Life’, an iconic track steeped in history, remixed by none-other than The Prodigy, while British broadcaster and radio host, Julie Adenuga delivers the distinctive voiceover.

VCCP London worked with partners Electric Theatre Collective and director Rich Hall from Riff Raff Films to develop the disruptive look and feel of the film which takes viewers on a cinematic journey. The film has been intentionally shot to produce a performance which is dynamic and littered with unique transformations and camera angles as viewers watch how Volt transforms lives from good to great. The distinctive Volt energy bolt is used across every touchpoint of the campaign, sweeping across large format digital placements in OOH across the UK, with a special 3D extravaganza at the Piccadilly Lights. The display will use Ocean Outdoor’s 3D enabled deep screen technology to bring the Volt electric energy stream creative to life.

The joint offering ‘Volt,’ is available to new and existing customers of both Virgin Media and O2 and offers even greater value from their services, with added benefits including a Virgin Media broadband speed boost, double the O2 mobile data for every eligible O2 Pay Monthly plan in single households and the ability to roam freely with the use of inclusive mobile data in 75 destinations worldwide. The Volt offering also includes WiFi blackspot busting pods so customers can tackle WiFi blackspots at home, as well as up to £150 off an additional connected device such as a tablet, laptop or smartwatch. Volt offers Virgin Media and O2 customers all of these benefits at no extra cost, highlighting Virgin Media O2’s commitment to offer more choice, convenience and innovation with seamless broadband, entertainment and mobile services all available under one roof.