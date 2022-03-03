Magdalene have recently been awarded a framework contract to provide design and project delivery services linked with the ongoing upgrade of SSEN’s Transmission and Distribution telecommunications network infrastructure which extends across North of Scotland, Scottish Islands, as well as central southern England.

Magdalene will undertake a range of activities linked with the delivery of SSEN’s Operational Telecommunication capital build programme which will encompass design, multi-vendor equipment supply, fibre and cabling infrastructure renewal works and communications network implementation.

The framework contract will support SSEN Transmission’s RIIO-T2 planned communication upgrade programme. In addition, the contract will be supporting the remaining RIIO-ED1 investment period as well as the forthcoming RIIO-ED2 investment period for SSEN’s two distribution businesses in the north of Scotland and central southern England.

SSEN’s Gavin McBain, SSEN OT Fixed Link & Data Network Manager says: “Operational telecommunications is fundamental to the effective and efficient operation of our electricity network and increasingly, will be key to enabling net zero and a green recovery.”

Magdalene Managing Director Mark Turner adds: “We are delighted to be a framework partner to SSEN. This contract award underpins our future growth and demonstrates further advancement of our strategy in the utilities sector. Furthermore, it reinforces the continued trust that customers have in Magdalene and our recognised ability in delivering key Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) based telecom services in the UK utility space.

“This is also a significant contract win for the wider M Group Services’ Telecom Division strategy, while the delivery will be led by Magdalene, it will also draw upon the operational capability of the wider Division and be further supported by the Group’s experience and expertise within the UK utility sector.”