Macquarie Telecom Group has announced its results for the full year, which ended 30 June 2022, and what is at the top end of prior guidance.

Chairman, Peter James, says, “The 2022 full year results delivered the eighth consecutive year of EBITDA growth, underpinned by our strategy of investing in data centres, cloud, cyber security and telecoms. It is very pleasing to see that EBITDA has grown year on year in every segment.”

Key points:

• Eight consecutive years of EBITDA growth.

• Full year revenue of $309.3 million, an increase of 8.5% compared to $285.1 million for FY21.

• Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $88.4 million, an increase of 19.8% from prior year, at the top end of June’s guidance.

• The company has completed work on the fit-out of Intellicentre 3 East data centre development (‘IC3’) and has commenced billing of its hyperscale customer.

• Net profit after tax (NPAT) of $8.5 million, reflecting the increase in depreciation and amortisation flowing from the significantly higher levels of capital expenditure since FY20.

• Capital expenditure for FY22 was $98.5 million, driven by Growth Capex of $64.5 million primarily relating to fit out of IC3 East in Macquarie Park. Customer related Capex was $24.5 million. Maintenance Capex was $9.5 million.

Chief Executive, David Tudehope says, “Macquarie Telecom Group is a sovereign digital infrastructure business at scale. We continue to grow because we pair the best technology with the best customer service, and that recipe hasn’t changed since the company was founded in 1992. Macquarie Telecom Group continues to see strong growth in data centres, cloud computing, cyber security and our core telecom business.”

