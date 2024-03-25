The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, has announced that its LightVerse Copper/Fiber Combo Patch Panel has been named a winner in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

The LightVerse Copper/Fiber Combo Patch Panel breaks new ground in space constrained data centres and intelligent buildings by seamlessly integrating high performance fibre optic and copper connectivity within a single 1U rack space. This innovative solution eliminates the need for separate panels, saving valuable space and simplifying network deployments.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition from the Business Intelligence Group,” says Henry Siemon, President and CEO of Siemon. “The LightVerse Copper/Fiber Combo Patch Panel embodies our commitment to continuous innovation, providing our customers with the agility and efficiency they need to thrive in today’s hyper-connected world.”

“Innovation is driving our society,” says Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honouring Siemon as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

Organisations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

The LightVerse Copper/Fiber Combo Patch Panel is just one example of Siemon’s unwavering commitment to innovation. The company invests heavily in research and development, continuously pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the network infrastructure landscape.

For more information, please visit www.siemon.com/LVCombo.