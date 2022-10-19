neutrality.one has expanded its global network to Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with the launch of a Point of Presence (PoP). The PoP will provide direct, low-latency connectivity between Jeddah and Marseille, France.

The move will support the KSA’s vision for 2030 by accelerating digital transformation in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving digital economy. neutrality.one is serving international service providers and enterprises throughout the country and enabling their connectivity requirements locally and globally. With its presence in the KSA, neutrality.one is able to provide international customers with a cost-effective, turn-key solution that supports last-mile access and brings the region closer to its digitalisation goals.

“KSA has emerged as one of the most exciting markets in the Middle East and has one of the world’s fastest growing digital economies. Our presence in Jeddah will provide low-latency connectivity that supports the KSA’s vision for 2030, enabling local and global organisations to seamlessly connect their applications and services across the region and around the world,” says George Szlosarek, CEO of neutrality.one. “Jeddah has emerged as a critical hub for serving our customers and we look forward to helping them to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and benefit businesses, users, and society.”

Utilising the Jeddah Center3 data centre will enable neutrality.one to spin-up connectivity that supports cloud-based applications for enterprises and service providers throughout the Middle East and beyond. Customers benefit from global connectivity, optimised network performance and secure end-to-end networking to drive productivity and growth.

“Jeddah is a natural jumping off point for connecting Africa, Europe and the Middle East. It gives us a strategic hub in a key market while creating opportunities to connect high-growth markets with low-latency networking. We’re already seeing demand for networking in and out of Jeddah and see it as a strategic location for expanding our footprint,” says George. “This is the beginning of our next wave of growth and we’re very proud to be kicking this off in the KSA.”