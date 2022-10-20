KIOXIA has announced that it has expanded its portfolio with the addition of the KIOXIA XD7P Series data centre NVMe SSDs. Designed for hyperscale and general server applications in the new Enterprise and Data Centre Standard Form Factor (EDSFF), XD7P drives are the second generation of KIOXIA’s E1.S SSDs with Open Compute Project (OCP) data centre NVMe SSD support, following its KIOXIA XD6 Series.

“Hyperscale needs of density, power, performance and serviceability are driving PCIe 5.0 E1.S as a form factor, and the OCP data centre NVMe SSD specification V2.0 for the data centre,” says Ross Stenfort, hardware storage engineer, Meta. “The KIOXIA XD7P Series SSD supports these storage technologies, to enable the next generation of hyperscale needs.”

XD7P Series data centre NVMe SSDs deliver overall improved performance, achieving nearly one to two times the sequential write performance when compared to their predecessors. These drives are designed to PCIe 4.0 and NVMe 2.0 specification, and PCIe 5.0 with maximum interface speed of 32 GT/s per lane is under development. Hence, XD7P will be released initially as PCIe 4.0 SSDs. PCIe 5.0 SSDs will be released based on customer demand.

Based on KIOXIA’s fifth generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology, the XD7P Series utilises a proprietary KIOXIA controller, which can be adapted to customer needs. The E1.S form factor will be available in heights of 9.5mm, 15mm and 25mm with heat sink options. Capacities will be available up to 7.68 TB with 1 DWPD endurance.

“Next generation cloud and edge platforms need to tackle the challenges arising from thermal and signal integrity requirements,” says Frederik Haak, Senior Manager SSD Marketing, KIOXIA Europe GmbH. “With the XD7P Series, KIOXIA’s new generation of E1.S form factored data centre PCIe and NVMe SSD offers an excellent choice for cloud and system architects with focus on future proof platform design.”