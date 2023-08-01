LiveAction has announced its partnership with Multipoint Group, a provider of network and communications solutions. With a primary focus on Israel, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, it will deliver LiveAction’s full product portfolio in addition to technical and sales support.

The offering will include LiveAction’s network performance management (NPM) solutions. Its network intelligence platform transforms complex data into actionable insights, providing organisations with a comprehensive view of their network. NetOps professionals can rapidly take action to resolve network issues at scale, increase employee productivity, and reduce business risk.

Its LiveNX NPM platform enables comprehensive network observability that spans the entire network – on-premises, WAN, SD-WAN, cloud, or hybrid. The LiveWire packet capture solution solves complex network events faster with forensic-level analytics that help eliminate blind spots in any network.

“There’s a massive opportunity for LiveAction and our partners in these regions. Our partnership with Multipoint not only plays an important role in our growth into new verticals and geographies, but it upholds our commitment to providing our partners and customers with end-to-end performance visibility,” says Luke Millar, EMEA Channel Director, LiveAction.

“Partnering with LiveAction delivers on our commitment to pursue the Mediterranean markets with the aim of helping a broad range of partners and customers take advantage of LiveAction’s network performance monitoring and security solutions to gain visibility into their networks and remediate problems quickly,” says Ricardo Resnik, CEO, Multipoint.

