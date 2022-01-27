IBASE Technology has introduced its new INA3600, a highly reliable 1U rackmount network appliance, designed to handle complex and demanding networking tasks for both large and growing businesses. It delivers powerful networking performance optimized for high-density deployments in applications such as network security, SDN, NFV, SD-WAN, data management and analytics.

The INA3600 high performance 1U-sized appliances are powered by 10th Gen Intel Core and Xeon W processors (codenamed Comet Lake) and supports up to 14 Gigabit Ethernet ports with IBASE proprietary network interface cards. To meet your network deployment and expansion requirements, the flexible INA3600 comes with six GbE ports and in two variants. The INA3600W model supports an Intel W480E chipset, up to 14 LAN ports and a PCI-Ex16 expansion slot, while the INA3600H has an Intel H420E chipset and the option to have a maximum of 10 LAN ports.

The INA3600 supports two DDR4 memory slots for a total capacity of 64GB. Depending on SKU, it integrates three 2.5in drive bays for high-speed storage and a liquid crystal display module (LCM). A 300W power supply, LAN bypass function (LAN3/4 & 5/6), TPM 2.0 hardware-based security and two USB 3.0 ports are standards.

INA3600 Features: