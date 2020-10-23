After 15 successful years in business, recognised cloud solutions provider, VooServers, has announced the company’s complete rebrand to Vinters, in line with how the business has evolved over recent years.

Founded by Matt Parkinson in 2005, VooServers was set up with the aim of using IT to help the day-to-day running of businesses. Since then, it has grown from a part-time operation offering white box dedicated servers from a shared rack, to a significant player in the hosting market with locations in the UK, Frankfurt, New York City and Seattle, serving hundreds of clients around the world.

With the world experiencing digital transformation at a speed it has never seen before, the new Vinters branding comes to reflect where it is as a business, the services it offers and the cloud-based world in which it is operating. While Vinters will still offer bare-metal servers, the company’s aim is to promote its managed services, cloud products and Oracle hosting.

Matt Parkinson, Technical Director of Vinters, commented: “As we approached our 15 year anniversary, it seemed the right time to refresh our brand to align all the different aspects and services of the business together. All our company’s divisions are now under the same brand, including our US arm, Vinters Corp.

“We wanted to create a more cohesive and modern brand that best represents our services, and where we are as a company today, with a particular focus on managed IT, cloud and Oracle services. We chose the name Vinters in recognition of our location at Vinters Business Park and keeping the V is a subtle nod to our history as VooServers.”