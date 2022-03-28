Snowflake has announced the launch of the Retail Data Cloud, which unites Snowflake’s data platform, Snowflake, and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific datasets. The Retail Data Cloud empowers retailers, manufacturers, distributors, consumer packaged goods (CPG) vendors, and industry technology providers, to leverage their own data, access new data, and seamlessly collaborate across the retail industry. Together, Snowflake and its ecosystem of partners can drive business agility, deliver exceptional, personalised customer experiences, and optimise operations for businesses across the sector.

Retail organisations are experiencing a global shift in how consumers, retailers, and brands interact. It is becoming increasingly difficult to source and identify the best data and insights to manage uncertainties within the industry. The acceleration of digitisation and eCommerce, customer expectations, and transformation across the supply chain have increased pressure on businesses to adapt. To meet the needs of this rapidly changing environment, the industry requires a platform that can break down data silos and provide secure, governed access to data.

With Snowflake’s Retail Data Cloud, businesses can:

● Integrate all of their data virtually regardless of source, speed, or format, and operate from a single source of truth

● Enable regulatory compliance through data governance with a suite of easily managed security capabilities including data clean room functionality, auditability features like double-blind joins, restricted queries, centralised RBAC, and row/columnar level obfuscation that enable data to be shared without movement and risk of revealing PII

● Optimise operations with elastic performance, scaling up to meet the analytics needs during seasonal peaks and down to improve efficiencies and profitability

● Seamlessly share data across their ecosystem in near real-time across three major public cloud platforms

● Leverage industry-specific, pre-built solutions created by Snowflake’s network of partners, from standard data models to AI/ML-powered insights, to reduce time to value and increase the impact of their investments

Retail Data Cloud partner solutions

Within the Retail Data Cloud, customers can access industry-specific solutions to leverage best practices, reduce time-to-value, and increase overall impact. Partners announcing new pre-built solutions include:

● Applications powered by Snowflake, like those from Blue Yonder, Cart.com, Nulogy, and Zabka, which allow retailers, CPGs, and others within the industry to share relevant data and collaborate on key use cases, from improving customer experiences to optimizing supply chain operations.

● Snowflake Data Marketplace partners, like AccuWeather, Atlas, Catalina, Crisp, Experian, Heap, NCSolutions, and Numerator, which enable timely access to 3rd party data sources via data sharing, powering key processes such as enhancing customer 360° views, improving demand forecasts, and more.

● Consulting and Services partners like Capgemini, Infosys, Slalom, Tata Consultancy Services, and TEK Systems, can unlock time-to-value for customers with pre-built partner solutions that help solve for top priority use cases in merchandising, supply chain, and personalization, and can quickly help businesses grow value.

● Technology partners like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dataiku, DataRobot, Robling, and Tableau, provide seamless integrations and out-of-the-box solutions so customers can attain deeper insights and realize the full power and ease of use of the Retail Data Cloud.