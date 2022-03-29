Acronis have announced an official cyber protection partnership with West Ham United. Ingram Micro will support the partnership as the Acronis’ #CyberFit Partner, in line with the Acronis #TeamUp programme for services providers and cloud distributors.

The Club’s IT department will use Acronis Cyber Protect, a Machine Intelligence (MI) enhanced solution that integrates data protection with cybersecurity, prevents cyberattacks, and helps avoid downtime. This technology combines automation and integration, ensuring the prevention, detection, response, recovery, and analysis needed to safeguard all workloads while streamlining protection efforts. Acronis cyber protection provides the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) services required to protect the modern sport.

Nathan Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at West Ham United, says: “We are thrilled to team up with Acronis as the Club’s Official Cyber Protection Partner. Protecting our data, which includes that of our supporters, is of the highest priority for us and Acronis is the perfect partner to help us do so. Acronis are the industry benchmark of quality and security and are a company we are looking forward to working very closely with over the coming seasons”.

Ronan McCurtin, Acronis VP of Sales Europe, Israel and Turkey comments: “At the highest level of competition, data is a critical asset in football. Acronis’ solutions are perfectly suited for a high-pressure, digitally intensive environment. We are proud to partner with West Ham United and look forward to our joint projects in the future. We are confident this partnership will benefit West Ham United, Acronis, and all our partners and customers.”

As Acronis’ #Cyberfit Partner, Ingram Micro Cloud guides businesses in Acronis’ industry-leading solutions, delivering a full spectrum of products and services around the world. With deep expertise in cybersecurity, IaaS, SaaS, and Modern Workplace, Ingram Micro Cloud empowers partners to operate efficiently and securely in the markets they serve.