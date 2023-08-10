Servecentric has announced that it is on track to reach €5 million in turnover by the end of 2023 after doubling its cloud capacity. Making a significant contribution to this increase in turnover is its cloud business which looks set to grow 300% since 2021.

The cloud, data centre and connectivity services provider has invested over €100,000 in the last year on increased compute capacity and HPE enterprise class hardware to meet the increasing demand for its cloud and colocation services, with further investment planned in 2023.

As well as this investment and allocating its own additional resources, Servecentric’s cloud partner, Cloudsigma are also increasing operations staff by 50% to meet cloud requirements across the global network.

The company’s expanded cloud capacity and capability means it can strengthen its portfolio for customers, including scalable data compute resources and storage options. It has also enabled the company to develop and deliver a new PaaS offering, which offers developers ready to go platforms and compliments the existing IaaS solution.

Moreover, it will soon be able to provide single sign on for over 16 geographic locations for customers, which will also benefit from increased redundancy and resilience across the cloud platform as a result of the investment and expansion.

The company expects its increasing cloud capacity to further grow its customer base over the coming months, with a particular focus on managed service providers, mid-sized software companies, startups and growing technology companies. In terms of existing clients in the area of cloud, it currently works with a wide range of organisations such as Dmac Media, Procuro, Profitsflow, CupPrint and Infinite Technology.

To further meet the growing demand for cloud and colocation services among its increasing customer base, Servecentric has applied for planning for a new data centre facility which will significantly increase the company’s workforce, including its engineering team. The organisation is also developing a number of strategic partnerships to provide full cloud infrastructure services, including managed IT and security providers.

