Legrand has unveiled the next generation Starline Series-S Track Busway power distribution system. This revolutionary product combines the performance, functionality and flexibility of Starline’s proven track busway technology with the added benefit of an IP54 ingress-protection rating. As a result, the company is meeting the growing commercial and industrial demand for splashproof, highly dust-resistant and extremely flexible electrical power distribution systems.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the busway market will reach a valuation of US$3.5bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth will be driven by a growing desire for user-friendly, cost-effective and highly adaptable electrical distribution systems that support changing load locations in environments with limited space.

For over 30 years, Starline has been meeting this need with innovative, easy-to-use track busway designs that reduce costs while maximising efficiency and scalability. With a design that features multiple mounting options, a continuous access slot and configurable plugin units that can be connected and disconnected without de-energising the busway, Starline has helped some of the biggest names in the commercial and industrial space eliminate its dependency on busduct as well as pipe and wire solutions.

The new Series-S Track Busway family of products allows users to enjoy all the benefits of its innovative design anywhere that additional water, dust or other contaminants require up to an IP54 (including IP44) or NEMA 3R rating. This opens its track busway technology for use in wet environments, dusty or debris-contaminated manufacturing, areas with sprinkler or splash-proof requirements, and outdoor applications.

Starline Series-S Track Busway’s protection level extends to its uniquely designed plug-in units, which are offered with a wide variety of watertight IEC and NEMA-rated devices to meet any need. Other features include:

Available in five and 10 foot sections, custom lengths upon request

100-to-1200-amp systems, four pole, rated up to 600Vac or 600Vdc

UL, IEC and ETL certifications

Aluminium housing with corrosion-resistant coating

Splashproof and highly dust-resistant design with watertight IEC and NEMA device options

Click here for latest data centre news.