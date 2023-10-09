Gcore has announced its collaboration with Ampere. The collaboration brings together Gcore’s cloud infrastructure expertise with Ampere’s innovative 128-core processors based on the ARM architecture and optimised for cloud workloads.

Gcore virtual machines (VMs) now support configurations based on the Ampere Altra processor family, a cloud-native processor that delivers predictable high performance, linear scalability, and power efficiency for data centre deployments, from hyperscale cloud to edge cloud. Ampere’s processors offer high core counts, allowing for efficient parallel processing of workloads.

A performance comparison of Ampere, Intel, and AMD processors on a single node running typical workloads shows that Ampere is on average faster than Intel Xeon third Gen and AMD EPYC third Gen.

Gcore VMs are hosted on HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 servers, which are equipped with Ampere Altra processors. This is the server designed specifically for providers and digital-first enterprises that need to deploy cloud applications.

The scalability of the Ampere Altra product family enables cloud providers and data centres to handle a large number of concurrent tasks and efficiently scale their infrastructure as demand increases. It is also cloud-optimised and helps to maximise overall performance and cores-per-rack density.

Ampere processors are based on the ARM architecture, which offers several advantages for cloud-native environments, including power efficiency, performance per watt, and support for heterogeneous workloads.